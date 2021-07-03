InsaneCoin (INSN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $203,913.52 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00401217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.01300865 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000269 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,541,883 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

