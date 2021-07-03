Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 177,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,033. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

