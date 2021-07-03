Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

