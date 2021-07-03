Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 390,694 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

