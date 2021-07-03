Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

