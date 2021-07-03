Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Up 29.7% in June

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 964,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

IBKR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 1,192,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,167,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,355,807.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,131,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

