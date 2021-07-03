International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $104.80 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $417.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.56 on Friday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $609.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.47.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

