Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $45.60 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $45.60 or 0.00132222 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $255.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00169610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.23 or 0.99879926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.75 or 0.00880731 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,916,817 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

