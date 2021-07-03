Internet Computer Trading 56% Higher Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.53 billion and approximately $290.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $47.66 or 0.00138017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00168886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,483.99 or 0.99852054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00886436 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,917,083 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

