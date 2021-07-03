Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IKTSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of IKTSY opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.50. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.