Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.