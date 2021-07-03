Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

