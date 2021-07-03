Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.