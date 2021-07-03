Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,382,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,676,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $292.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $195.84 and a 1-year high of $292.51.

