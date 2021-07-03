Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

