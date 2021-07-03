Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.80). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 290.30 ($3.79), with a volume of 871,660 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.
About Investec Group (LON:INVP)
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.