Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.80). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 290.30 ($3.79), with a volume of 871,660 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Insiders have sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695 in the last three months.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

