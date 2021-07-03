Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

