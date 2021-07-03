IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $29.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066017 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

