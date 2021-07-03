IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $200.15 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $200.15 million and $48.07 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00099783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00747219 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 365.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

