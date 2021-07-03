IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of IPG Photonics worth $81,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $211.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

