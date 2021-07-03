IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.35 ($0.64). IQE shares last traded at GBX 49.05 ($0.64), with a volume of 1,230,327 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQE shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get IQE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.04 million and a PE ratio of -122.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.26.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.