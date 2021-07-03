IQeon Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. IQeon has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $734,713.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00755997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00080897 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

