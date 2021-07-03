IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IQVIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,531,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.60 and a one year high of $249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

