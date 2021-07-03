IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Equities analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $11.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRIX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.27.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

