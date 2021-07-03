IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0805 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $84.31 million and $4.28 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00168628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.35 or 1.00211013 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,025,938,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,966,218 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.