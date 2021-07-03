iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of iRobot worth $41,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

IRBT stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

