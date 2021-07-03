iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.75. 5,071,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

