iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. 796,351 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.18.

