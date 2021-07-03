iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)’s share price were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

