iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
