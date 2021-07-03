iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

LDEM opened at $65.36 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

