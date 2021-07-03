iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 19th

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares are set to split on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 16th.

IXN opened at $340.84 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $341.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $2,733,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

