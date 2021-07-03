iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,712,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

