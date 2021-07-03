iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,569. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $71.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68.

