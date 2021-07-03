iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,631,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 996,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 170,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after buying an additional 165,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

