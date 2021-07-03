iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,126,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $12,940,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,029,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,320,050. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.24 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

