iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 350,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,049,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 182,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 118,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 84,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

