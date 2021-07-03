iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $366.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $266.27 and a one year high of $367.14.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.