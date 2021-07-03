Italo Achieves Market Cap of $24,759.03 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $24,759.03 and approximately $69.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.24 or 0.99983536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

