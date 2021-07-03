Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,981,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 10,565,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of IVPAF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.19. 40,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

