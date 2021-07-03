James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the first quarter worth about $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in James River Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $36.93. 166,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

