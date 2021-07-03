Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $202,610.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 513.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00751955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,974,758,293 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

