John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.01. 6,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

