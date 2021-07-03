Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,430 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

