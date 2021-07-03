Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,510.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,328.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

