Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 63,530 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 517.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,530 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $398.94. 1,677,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $400.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

