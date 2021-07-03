Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,993 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $79,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 1,354,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.