Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $62,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.66. 608,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,610. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

