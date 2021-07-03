Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $133.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,508.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

