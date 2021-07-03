Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.37 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.49. 4,312,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

